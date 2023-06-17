Invaders brought crematoria to Luhansk region due to significant losses - OVA

18:12 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the last briefing on June 16, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysogor, reported an increased number of hospitals and the appearance of two mobile crematoriums brought by the enemy to the Luhansk region due to the significant losses they suffered.



He noted that the enemy is constantly striving to strike and attack, but our fighters successfully repel these attacks and sometimes even seize the initiative..

"The situation is stable, we observe the movement of the enemy in the zone that he controls, and we see his movements. Our Armed Forces inflict significant losses on the enemy," he stressed.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration also noted that the opening of a large number of new military hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory indicates significant losses among Russian troops..

“Earlier, they tried to keep the wounded in these hospitals for recovery, but now primary treatment is taking place, after which the wounded return to military service,” Lysogor added.

In addition, information was received about the arrival of two crews of mobile crematoriums in Luhansk yesterday, which indicates a serious situation and the need to dispose of the dead on the side of the enemy.