At the last briefing on June 16, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysogor, reported an increased number of hospitals and the appearance of two mobile crematoriums brought by the enemy to the Luhansk region due to the significant losses they suffered.
He noted that the enemy is constantly striving to strike and attack, but our fighters successfully repel these attacks and sometimes even seize the initiative..
The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration also noted that the opening of a large number of new military hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory indicates significant losses among Russian troops..
In addition, information was received about the arrival of two crews of mobile crematoriums in Luhansk yesterday, which indicates a serious situation and the need to dispose of the dead on the side of the enemy.
