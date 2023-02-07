Occupants took rocket carriers from Black Sea due to storm - Gumenyuk

11:33 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of February 7, no Russian launch vehicles were recorded in the Black Sea due to a powerful storm.



This was announced by the head of the press center of OK "South" Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the national marathon.

"A very powerful storm continues to rage in the sea. As for the Black Sea, it is the most powerful - this has not been recorded before - it is 5-7 points. That is why the enemy ship group almost completely hides in base points. Two ships were left on duty, but they are not launch vehicles - they collect information about the surface situation," she said.



Gumenyuk noted that there is also a storm in the Sea of Azov, but not so powerful - 2-3 points.



Despite this, the Russian Federation withdrew its ships - now they are not in the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov, and the occupiers are studying the surface situation remotely.