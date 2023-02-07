Occupants took rocket carriers from Black Sea due to storm - Gumenyuk

As of the morning of February 7, no Russian launch vehicles were recorded in the Black Sea due to a powerful storm.
This was announced by the head of the press center of OK "South" Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the national marathon.
Gumenyuk noted that there is also a storm in the Sea of Azov, but not so powerful - 2-3 points.
Despite this, the Russian Federation withdrew its ships - now they are not in the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov, and the occupiers are studying the surface situation remotely.
