Occupants in Crimea use captured ports for military transportation - CNS

18:38 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the invaders use the seized port infrastructure to transport military cargo, such data came from the National Resistance Center.



According to information received from the Center for National Resistance, at the Kerch Sea Fishing Port, since June, daily unloading of at least one railway ferry has been recorded.



In addition, the Kerch seaport is used for unloading tank wagons and covered wagons. The presence of military equipment was also observed on the platforms of several wagons.



The Center for National Resistance emphasized that the enemy does not have a full-fledged railway connection between the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation due to damage to the railway section of the bridge across the Kerch Strait.