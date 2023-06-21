Occupants in Genichesk are in a panic: prepare for "evacuation"

10:02 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In occupied Genichesk, the occupiers are fearful of the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and they are actively developing a plan for their escape.



This information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupation forces are actively disseminating information about the possibility of evacuation in the event of a successful offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces," the official statement says.



According to the headquarters, residents of Genichesk receive SMS messages with detailed instructions and coordinates of places for evacuation on their mobile phones, which, in turn, causes panic.