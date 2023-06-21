Occupants in Genichesk are in a panic: prepare for "evacuation"

In occupied Genichesk, the occupiers are fearful of the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and they are actively developing a plan for their escape.
This information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the headquarters, residents of Genichesk receive SMS messages with detailed instructions and coordinates of places for evacuation on their mobile phones, which, in turn, causes panic.
