Invaders reduce their presence on the territory of ZNPP – GUR

10:36 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. One of the first to leave the station were three employees of Rosatom, who led the actions of the Russians.

It is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“One of the first to leave the station were three employees of Rosatom, who led the actions of the Russians. Ukrainian employees who signed a contract with Rosatom also received recommendations to evacuate. According to the instructions received, they must leave before July 5. The desired direction is the territory of the occupied Crimea. it is known about the departure to the island of the head of the legal department Mantsurova, the chief inspector of Shtatsky and the deputy station for providing Gubarev," the GUR said.

Intelligence also reports that the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and in the satellite town of the Energodar station.