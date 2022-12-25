The occupiers tried to attack in three areas - summary

09:23 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Tuesday, the Armed Forces thwarted offensive attempts in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in the morning report on Wednesday, December 14.



In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Gryanikovka in the Kharkiv region, Novoselovskoe, Krasnopopovka, Serebryanskoe and Belogorovka in the Lugansk region and Belogorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutskoe, Bakhmut, Kurdyumovka, Nevelskoe, Maryinka, Pobeda, Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk region.



Yesterday, the enemy carried out 12 missile and air strikes and more than 60 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian positions in six directions.

"The enemy launched one air and 11 missile strikes, three of them - on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.. Also, the invaders carried out more than 60 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

In the Volyn and Polesye directions, the situation remained without significant changes; no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were found.



In the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Leonovka, Buchki and Roshcha of the Chernihiv region, Kucherivka and Kondratovka in the Sumy region, as well as Strelka, Staritsa, Quiet, Barn, Olkhovatka, Domashne, Milovoe, Dvuhletnoe and Krasnoye of the Kharkov region.



In the Kupyansky and Limansky directions , the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka and Berestovo of the Kharkov region, Novoselovskoye, Stelmahovka, Myasozharovka, Grekovka, Ploshchadka, Nevsky, Krasnopopovka and Peschanoe of the Luhansk region and Novosadovo, Terny were subjected to shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery - Donetsk.



In the Bakhmut direction , the enemy inflicted a fire defeat near Serebryanka, Verkhnekamensky, Disputed, Belogorovka, Vesele, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Bakhmutsky, Bakhmut, Polling, Kleschievka and Kurdyumovka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders fired from tanks and artillery in the areas of almost twenty settlements. Among them are Avdeevka, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Georgievka, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporozhye directions, the enemy had a fiery influence near the settlements of Vremovka, Ugledar, Neskuchnoe, Prechistovka in the Donetsk region and Plavni, Gulyaipole, Dorozhnyanka and Olgovskoe in the Zaporozhye region.



In the Kherson direction , the enemy continues to shell our positions and the civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. More than twenty settlements suffered defeat. In particular, Chernobaevka, Antonovka, Nikolskoe, Tokarevka, Novokairi, Republican, Milovo of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.



In turn, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two command posts and four enemy personnel concentration areas.



On the night of December 12-13, more than 15 servicemen of the Russian armed forces were killed near the settlement of Novoaidar, Luhansk region. In the Zaporozhye region, the enemy's losses amount to up to 100 wounded invaders, an ammunition depot has been destroyed.



It also became known that due to the significant number of wounded invaders, the so-called "decree" of the occupiers transferred hospital No. 15 in the village of Yubileynoye, Lugansk region, and hospital No. 3 in Luhansk to the needs of the military.