11:53 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Center for National Resistance reports that the occupying troops of the Russian Federation in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region are actively placing mines on dirt roads and sown fields.



In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, including the Melitopol region, the occupying Russian forces continue to use special military equipment to plant minefields both in sown fields and on dirt roads.



According to available information, the GMZ-3 caterpillar mine layer, capable of laying up to 208 mines per minute, was repeatedly seen in the fields near Melitopol.



The Center for National Resistance stressed that such actions by the occupiers seriously threaten the lives of civilians.