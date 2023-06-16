Invaders undermine hydraulic structures in two regions

15:53 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military arrange explosions of hydraulic structures on the territory of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking.



Information about this was confirmed by the representative of the Department of Environmental Safety and Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense Vladislav Dudar, referring to the data of the Military Media Center in Telegram.

"Russian invaders carry out daily explosions of small hydraulic structures in various settlements," Dudar said.

According to him, at the moment the consequences of such actions are not widespread, but each explosion negatively affects agricultural land in one or two villages, and these incidents occur regularly.