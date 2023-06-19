Invaders move unusual ammunition to Berdyansk - Andryushchenko

11:54 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

It is informed about the movement of unusual ammunition from Mariupol and its environs in the direction of Berdyansk by the occupiers, as well as about the repair of guns at one of the factories.



This is reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko.



He reports that on the territory of the region along the coast of the Sea of Azov, ammunition was seen packed in unusual (green) boxes made of wood and having incomprehensible markings.



According to the mayor's adviser, these ammunition came in the direction of Berdyansk, delivered by sea.

"Perhaps these are new types of shells that have just been produced, or these are supplies from countries that support Putin. We are looking into the details now," he added.

In addition, Petr Andryushchenko reports that the invaders began to repair artillery pieces on the territory of Mariupol, located at the MMK named after. Ilyich.