Occupiers withdraw part of their troops from Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka - General Staff

09:31 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Federation is redeploying individual units and withdrawing part of its troops from Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region to the area of the settlement of Nizhniye Syrogozy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on December 17.

It is noted that among the local residents, the military personnel are spreading information that Kakhovka will be abandoned by Russian troops by the end of this year, therefore, local residents loyal to the occupiers are offered to move to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

And in the Lugansk region, according to the General Staff, the occupiers continue to put pressure on local entrepreneurs and force them to re-register their business under the laws of the Russian Federation.

Recall that the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of more than 20 settlements in a day.