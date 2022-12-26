Occupiers do not let ZNPP employees into the station without a contract with Rosatom — General Staff

19:11 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian occupiers forbade entry to the Zaporozhye NPP to those plant employees who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom. In addition, Russian troops continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction and fire at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian objects.



In the evening summary, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs that there remains a threat that the Russian Federation will launch a missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities deep in Ukraine. For this, the General Staff added, the enemy keeps an air group and ships carrying cruise missiles in readiness.



The situation in the regions:

in the Slobozhansky direction, the invaders fired mortars and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Strelka, Ogurtsovo, Budarki and Chugunovka of the Kharkiv region;

invaders fired mortars and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Strelka, Ogurtsovo, Budarki and Chugunovka of the Kharkiv region; in the Kupyansk direction , the enemy is defending previously occupied lines. He carried out shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Tabaevka, Krakhmalnoe and Berestovoe in the Kharkiv region;

, the enemy is defending previously occupied lines. He carried out shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Tabaevka, Krakhmalnoe and Berestovoe in the Kharkiv region; in the Limansky direction, the Russian military focused on conducting offensive operations. Shelling from the entire spectrum of artillery was recorded near Makeevka and Nevsky in the Luhansk region and Yampolevka and Torsky in the Donetsk region;

Russian military focused on conducting offensive operations. Shelling from the entire spectrum of artillery was recorded near Makeevka and Nevsky in the Luhansk region and Yampolevka and Torsky in the Donetsk region; in the Bakhmut and Avdeevsky directions , the enemy continues to attempt offensive operations. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Disputed, Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoye, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region;

, the enemy continues to attempt offensive operations. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Disputed, Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoye, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region; in the Novopavlovsk direction, the invaders fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region;

invaders fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region; in the Zaporozhye direction, the occupiers are defending. The areas of settlements Vremovka, Novoselka, Novopol, Krasnoye, Zheleznodorozhnoe, Dorozhnyanka and Kamenskoye of the Zaporozhye region suffered a fiery defeat;

occupiers are defending. The areas of settlements Vremovka, Novoselka, Novopol, Krasnoye, Zheleznodorozhnoe, Dorozhnyanka and Kamenskoye of the Zaporozhye region suffered a fiery defeat; in the Krivoy Rog and Kherson directions , the enemy is defending positions in temporarily occupied territories. Does not stop artillery shelling of settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River, including Kherson.

Situation at ZNPP

The General Staff also reported that since November 28, the occupiers have forbidden entry to the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to the plant workers who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom.



The day before, the President of Energoatom, Petr Kotin, said that there are signs that the Russian invaders may leave the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.. According to him, it is too early to say that the Russians are leaving the ZNPP, but there are signs that the Russian troops are preparing to leave.



At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "cannot be."