The occupiers began to recruit women prisoners for the war

In order to make up for losses in manpower, the enemy is trying to recruit convicted women who are serving sentences in a colony in the occupied territories to participate in hostilities. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Saturday, February 4.

"In order to make up for losses in manpower, the enemy is trying to recruit convicted women to participate in the hostilities. During the week, the occupiers recruited about 50 people from the women's correctional colony in the city of Snizhne, temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. It is also known that they were sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training," the report says.

Earlier it was reported that female soldiers from the Russian Federation began to be captured.