Occupants want to carry out "evacuation" from Energodar

08:55 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military is preparing the so-called "evacuation" of civilians from the captured Energodar, Zaporozhye region.

It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

The CNS reported that for the "evacuation" Zaporozhye nuclear power plant should prepare buses. They plan to take people to the Crimean city of Dzhankoy.
 
"At the beginning, the 'evacuation' is voluntary, but later the occupiers practice forced eviction," the Resistance said.