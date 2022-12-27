Occupants want to carry out "evacuation" from Energodar

The Russian military is preparing the so-called "evacuation" of civilians from the captured Energodar, Zaporozhye region.
It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.
The CNS reported that for the "evacuation" Zaporozhye nuclear power plant should prepare buses. They plan to take people to the Crimean city of Dzhankoy.
