Occupiers rob and evict residents of Naked Pristana - Yellow Ribbon

On the territory of the Kherson region, in the city of Holaya Pristan, the military of the Russian Federation, under the pretext of preparing for hostilities, began to evict local residents from their own homes. This is accompanied by acts of looting by the invaders.
Information about this fact is reported by the Yellow Ribbon movement in its Telegram channel.
Activists from the "Yellow Ribbon" movement are actively monitoring the houses where the Russian occupiers are located and informing the Ukrainian army about it.
According to the data of the Golopristan city military administration, published in the Telegram, the situation in Golay Prystan on the morning of June 22 is unsanitary. The report indicates that so far 18 people have died due to flooding, but there is no confirmation of this information yet.
