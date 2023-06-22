Occupiers rob and evict residents of Naked Pristana - Yellow Ribbon

13:12 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the territory of the Kherson region, in the city of Holaya Pristan, the military of the Russian Federation, under the pretext of preparing for hostilities, began to evict local residents from their own homes. This is accompanied by acts of looting by the invaders.



Information about this fact is reported by the Yellow Ribbon movement in its Telegram channel.

The official statement says: "Occupiers in Hola Pristan are robbing and evicting local residents from their homes." Under the pretext of preparing the city for hostilities, the occupying forces began the forced eviction of local residents. Then, Russian military personnel are resettled in these abandoned houses, who carry out acts of looting, as well as theft of electronics and agricultural equipment.



Activists from the "Yellow Ribbon" movement are actively monitoring the houses where the Russian occupiers are located and informing the Ukrainian army about it.



According to the data of the Golopristan city military administration, published in the Telegram, the situation in Golay Prystan on the morning of June 22 is unsanitary. The report indicates that so far 18 people have died due to flooding, but there is no confirmation of this information yet.