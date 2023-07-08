Invaders prepare Crimea for defense, strengthen exits to mainland Ukraine

07:56 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions seriously worries the Russian occupiers on the Crimean peninsula. Circumstances are forcing the invaders to strengthen the corridors from the temporarily occupied Crimea to mainland Ukraine, preparing the peninsula for a long-term defense. The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, spoke about this in detail.

In particular, he noted that the Russians are building fortifications in three areas.

"This is the Arbat Arrow. From the side of Dzhankoy, along this amazing spit, which they are now destroying, transport can move towards the Kherson region. This is Chongar. Recently, the Chongarsky bridge was blown up, which they seem to have brought back into use.. And a corridor from Dzhankoy towards Orkapa - or old Krasnoperekopsk - from there to Kalanchak and Chaplinka," Chubarov pointed out.

He stressed that the Russians are bringing additional military units to each of these sites.

"Russia has carried out a significant fortification of the peninsula and hopes for an effective long-term defense. The Russians hope to defend themselves for a long time," Chubarov summed up.

As the Atesh partisan movement stated earlier, the Russian invaders installed corner reflectors on an illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait.. In this way, the invaders hope to escape from possible missile strikes.

Earlier, the partisans reported that the Russian invaders were moving columns of military equipment through the temporarily occupied Simferopol.