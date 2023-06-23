Occupants deported another 600 Ukrainians to Russia - CNS

13:19 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information received from the Center for National Resistance, the invaders from the temporarily occupied territories have recently deported another 600 Ukrainians to the Russian Federation.

According to the Center: "According to our underground sources, from the end of May to the beginning of June, more than 600 Ukrainians from the regions of temporary occupation, including residents of Debaltseve, Dokuchaevsk (Donetsk region) and Starobelsk (Luhansk region), were deported to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. The distribution camps in these territories serve as places of detention before deportation."



The report notes that the "Ministry of Transport" plans to allocate buses for transportation, and the "Ministry of Health" will take care of medical support.

Direct transportation and escort of Ukrainian citizens is carried out by the "Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation".