The occupying forces are trying to restore positions near the Antonovsky bridge

12:49 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupying forces are trying to restore their positions near the Antonovsky bridge. At the same time, the frequency of attacks from the enemy increases.



This information was confirmed by the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, who spoke live on the national telethon.



Natalya Gumenyuk, head of OK Yug, noted that the Russian military is showing significant resistance.

"We liberate the enemy positions, but with amazing persistence the enemy returns to them, trying to turn around again. This is due to the need to fulfill their orders and create the illusion of vigorous activity, which they fail to demonstrate, for example, in Zaporozhye and in other eastern directions," she said.



The Russian armed forces are also trying to intensify shelling. Over the past 24 hours, about 90 attacks were recorded: about 50 attacks during daylight hours and about 40 attacks at night.