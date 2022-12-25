OK "South" warn about the enemy preparing new massive attacks

14:59 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

For the first time in a long time, a Russian missile carrier went on duty in the Black Sea, which indicates the likelihood of new massive attacks from the Russian Federation at the beginning of the week.



This was stated by the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the "South" operational command, Natalya Gumenyuk, on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"In the Black Sea there appeared - (for the first time - ed.) for a long time, there was no - a launch vehicle on duty. This is a surface launch vehicle, it carries eight Caliber missiles on board. This indicates that preparations were underway," she said she is.

She noted that this indicates that the occupiers are preparing for another shelling.. There are rocket carriers in the base points, which are equipped and can be connected to the service within a few hours, and the storm in the Black Sea will not interfere with launches.



In connection with this information, Gumenyuk also urged to respond to air raid signals.