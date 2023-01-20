OGPU: Ukrainian investigation has not yet determined the origin of kamikaze drones

12:42 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Currently, more than 50 criminal proceedings have been opened due to the use of kamikaze drones. However, the Ukrainian investigation has not yet determined the origin of the drones.



This was stated by the Prosecutor of the Department for Combating Crimes in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General Ivan Chizhevsky.

“We can’t say yet whether these are Iranian-made drones or not. A pre-trial investigation is underway. It won't be fast. After all, the examination is needed not simple, but with the participation of specialists of a wide scale, who will be able to find out what kind of components they are, their origin. According to the examinations, the origin of these drones and the manufacturer of the components will be established," the prosecutor said.

Conducting expert examinations is becoming more difficult due to air raid alerts and new attacks by the occupiers.

"We cannot indicate how long the examinations will last due to the fact that the Russian Federation is actively shelling Ukraine," he said.

The prosecutor assures that the investigation is striving to establish all the components associated with the drone attacks.

"How did this drone appear in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, why is it called "Geran" and "Geran-2", why is it so similar to the "Shahed-131", "Shahed-136" and "Mohajer-6"? In general, "Where are these drones being built, what are the delivery routes, who supplied them? The date and place of manufacture, what contracts were concluded, who concluded them - this is also very important during the judicial investigation, in the course of establishing all the schemes," Ivan Chizhevsky emphasized.

Using intelligence data and technology, the investigation will try to identify drone operators, the prosecutor said.. However, the Russians are trying to confuse Ukrainian investigators and experts.

"There are cases when an aggressor country specifically marks a certain company in order to mislead us.. Or vice versa, we recorded traces of the destruction of names, markings or stickers on products. The investigation will have to establish each component: the country of origin, the date of manufacture and make sure that the abbreviation or name of the company that manufactured it is not a fake," he said.

Due to the use of kamikaze drones by Russia, Ukraine will sue international courts:

"First of all, the pre-trial investigation must be completed - by our bodies, in our country, with the participation of specialists. Of course, Ukraine will sue international courts over the use of drones. But at the moment, to state in what instance, the timing - I think it would be quite wrong," Chizhevsky explained.

The prosecutor added that Ukrainian experts and law enforcement officers are assisted by international partners. The Ukrainian investigation has not applied to Iran yet.