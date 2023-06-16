Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine condemns the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Russian Federation for the ICC prosecutor

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine condemned the issuance of an arrest warrant by Russia for the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan.
This was stated by Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin.
This was stated by Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin.
According to Kostin, the manifestation of such immorality, together with the waging of an aggressive war and the continuous commission of serious international crimes, should end with "the responsibility of both the Kremlin regime and its leadership, and individual perpetrators involved in the commission of international crimes."
The Attorney General noted that the ICC is an international criminal justice mechanism empowered to investigate, prosecute and try individuals accused of serious international crimes in accordance with the Rome Statute.
The Attorney General noted that the ICC is an international criminal justice mechanism empowered to investigate, prosecute and try individuals accused of serious international crimes in accordance with the Rome Statute.
On May 21, the Russian Investigative Committee charged in absentia and put on the wanted list the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, and the ICC judge, Salvatore Rosario, who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ombudsman for Children's Rights, Maria Lvovskaya-Belova, because of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments