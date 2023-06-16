One of the most modern infantry fighting vehicles will become in defense of Ukraine

11:28 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian army will receive modern Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, which are in service with some NATO member states.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, May 31.

"One of the most modern infantry fighting vehicles will stand up in defense of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive the CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle. This will be another powerful assistance from Swedish partners," the message says.

It is noted that CV-90 armored vehicles are in service with a number of NATO member states.. Ukrainian crews are already completing training to master them.