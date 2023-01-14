An assessment of Ukraine's successes on the way to the EU will be given this autumn

07:50 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

An assessment of the progress made by Ukraine as an EU candidate country will be given in the fall in the so-called "enlargement package", which includes other candidate countries. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

It is reported that based on this assessment, the European Council will take a further decision regarding the next steps for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"The process of entry is a process that goes "step by step". For us now, the next important point, an important stage, is the "enlargement package" in the fall, which will reflect the progress made since the beginning of the year by each candidate country wishing to join the European Union," the President of the European Commission said.

Ursula von der Leyen called Ukraine "impressively ambitious and strong and fast in achieving results."

"This is very good. To support this process, the board will visit Ukraine in early February… It is important for us to achieve, together with the Ukrainian government, the highest quality possible, combining this with speed and ambition, so that this will be reflected in the enlargement report in the fall, which will, hopefully, to an interesting and positive decision of the Council," the president told the sequence of the EU accession process.

Earlier it was reported that at the beginning of March 2023, the EU will assess Ukraine's steps on the way to the European Union, at the same time, preparations for negotiations may begin.