The accused deputy left Ukraine with a letter from the head of intelligence - media

18:29 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a journalistic investigation of the Schemes project, it became known that Vladislav Trubitsyn, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the Servant of the People party, accused of bribery, managed to leave Ukraine using a letter from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov.



It is known that Trubitsyn left the country on the evening of May 13 in his Mercedes S 600 car, using the Rava-Russkaya checkpoint.. This happened three days before the start of the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, which considered the case of bribery, in which Trubitsyn was involved.



Investigators of the "Schemes" project found a letter dated January 27, 2023, in which the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate addresses the head of the State Border Service, Sergei Deineka, with a request to ensure "unhindered border crossing" for 5 people, including Trubitsyn, from January 28 to 25 May 2023.



Recall that earlier NABU and SAPO reported the arrest of the current deputy of the Kyiv City Council and five more persons on charges of bribery on February 9, 2022. Later it became known that this was a deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the Servant of the People party, Vladislav Trubitsyn.