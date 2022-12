10:39 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia terrorizes Ukrainians even at Christmas. This was stated by the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Tiny Cox, commenting on the shelling of Kherson on Saturday, December 24.

"Even on Christmas Eve, Russia terrorizes the inhabitants of Kherson... Shame on the president, government and parliament of Russia!" the PACE president wrote.

Recall that the victims of the shelling in Kherson, which was staged by Russian war criminals on Saturday, December 24, were 10 people and 55 citizens were injured.

And in the evening, Russian troops fired again at Kherson.