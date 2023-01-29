Shelling of the Ilovayskaya railway station with Himars missiles

09:00 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Ilovaisk last night, powerful explosions thundered at the railway station during the unloading of Russian mobilized. This is reported by the Russian media.

Propagandists write that seven HIMARS MLRS missiles flew to the Ilovaisky depot area, where personnel and equipment arrived.

The shelling was recorded at 22.00 and 22.10 Kyiv time.

At the time of the missile strike, unloading of personnel and equipment took place.

Recall that on January 26, the Russians launched 55 missiles of various types and 24 Iranian Shahed-136 drones. Air defense forces destroyed 47 missiles and all drones. And the few surviving rockets and their debris killed 11 civilians and wounded 11 more.

Already today, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that they deliberately launched a missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.