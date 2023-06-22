Mine-clearing and anti-drone equipment: Estonia betrays another military aid package to Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance. In particular, it will include equipment for combating drones and mine clearance.
The Ministry of Defense of Estonia announced this on Twitter.
According to the report, Estonia, in cooperation with Iceland, will transfer a military hospital to the armed forces of Ukraine. Ukraine will also receive medical equipment, mine-clearing equipment and anti-drone equipment.
🇪🇪 #Estonia has decided to send 🇺🇦 @DefenceU another military aid package.— MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) June 22, 2023
✔️ Military hospital in collaboration with 🇮🇸 #Iceland
✔️ Medical equipment
✔️ Demining equipment
✔️ Counter-drone equipment
We need to continue to #StandWithUkraine in order to #StopRussianAggression. pic.twitter.com/FXIxAJQimf
