Mine-clearing and anti-drone equipment: Estonia betrays another military aid package to Ukraine

15:45 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance. In particular, it will include equipment for combating drones and mine clearance.



The Ministry of Defense of Estonia announced this on Twitter.



According to the report, Estonia, in cooperation with Iceland, will transfer a military hospital to the armed forces of Ukraine. Ukraine will also receive medical equipment, mine-clearing equipment and anti-drone equipment.

"We need to continue to support Ukraine in order to stop Russian aggression," the Estonian Defense Ministry said in a statement.