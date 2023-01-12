Russian military-industrial base is unable to overcome the shortage of ammunition - ISW

08:51 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor is not able to support offensive operations in eastern Ukraine this year due to a shortage of ammunition. This is stated in the summary of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



Analysts note that, according to statements by American and Ukrainian officials on January 10, the daily rate of occupier artillery fire has decreased by 75%, which is the lowest since February 24, 2022.



The ISW report suggested that Russian forces may have reduced their shelling as a result of supply cuts or may be reconsidering their tactics.. It is noted that the Russian Federation exhausted its stocks of 122-mm and 152-mm caliber and other reserves in the summer of 2022, suggesting that excessive artillery attacks will lead to faster results.

"Russia must now move additional shells from the rear areas and purchase additional ammunition from foreign countries to counteract such a shortage, which will lead to a decrease in the rate of fire," the specialists point out.



The Institute for the Study of War also noted that Russia is increasingly recognizing that fundamental problems, such as a shortage of ammunition and the inability to provide troops, are seriously hindering offensive operations.