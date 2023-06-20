A network of websites in Bulgaria spreading Russian fakes has been discovered

13:03 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Network of hundreds of websites identified in Bulgaria as source of Russian disinformation. It is noted that an extensive network of garbage websites created to spread false news and disinformation, mainly of Russian origin, has been discovered in the country.



According to a study by the Human and Social Studies Foundation, a Bulgarian think tank specializing in the analysis of Russian propaganda on the Internet, such sites represent almost 400 such resources designed to broadcast Russian narratives to a Bulgarian audience.



According to the conclusions of HSSF analysts, the increase in the number of such sites is one of the main reasons for the rapid spread of Russian propaganda in the Bulgarian information space.. By the end of 2022, the volume of such content has increased almost 20 times compared to 2021, and two major bursts of activity were noticed - at the beginning and at the end of the year.



The authors of the study note that at the beginning of the year, a small network of aggregators was formed that strengthened Russian narratives.. However, by the end of the year, this network had grown to enormous size (370 sites were identified), resulting in an increase in the distribution of each message by about 400 times. Most likely, these sites use the Share4Pay platform, which offers rewards to users for sharing news from these sites on social networks.



Analysts also noted extremely high activity on the Facebook platform, where thousands of posts were published on pages in groups that received more than 7.6 million interactions. These pages usually position themselves as entertaining or commercial rather than informational.



Not all Russian disinformation messages are perceived equally, according to study. For example, the belief in the power of the "second army of the world" seems to be losing its strength, and the positive attitude towards Putin has decreased by a factor of three.



However, the most favored narratives are those associated with Bulgaria supporting Ukraine, as the Bulgarian government is dependent on Western partners, as well as with the perception that the West has "dragged Russia into the war" and that military assistance to Ukraine is drawing Bulgaria into the conflict.