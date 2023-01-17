Satellite images of a polygon in Belarus with Russian equipment published

15:34 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Images from PlanetLabs show an accumulation of military equipment (at least 150 units) at the Lepelsky training ground northeast of the capital of Belarus, Minsk.



This is one of the points of deployment of Russian soldiers in Belarus. The pictures were published by the media.



The Belarusian intelligence community notes that since October 2022, one of the groups of soldiers of the RF Armed Forces has been stationed there, possibly mobilized. In December, 13 T-72B3 tanks were transferred there from Russia.



The photographs also identified KamAZ and Ural trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, T-72B3 and two field camps for about 50 tents.



It is noted that ongoing exercises are underway at the training ground, which have been extended until January 22.



Not far from this training ground of the 19th Specialized Motorized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Belarus is the Zaslonovo railway station, where on January 6 two echelons with military equipment were recorded.



"Next to the landfill itself there are also garages, near which there are another 7-10 pieces of equipment, probably BMP. It can be assumed that in the garages themselves there is also equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the report says.