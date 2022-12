13:36 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday, December 14, another exchange of prisoners took place. 64 servicemen who fought in the Donetsk and Lugansk directions returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity, including participating in the defense of the city of Bakhmut.

"These are officers, privates and sergeants, our heroes. We also managed to fire a US citizen who helped our people - Murekezi Suedi," said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office.

Also returned the bodies of 4 dead Ukrainian heroes.