Tanks promised to Ukraine will help repel the Russian offensive

10:33 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Further deliveries of tanks promised by Germany will help Ukraine defend against the expected new wave of Russian offensive, said German Economy Minister, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.



It is reported by Tagesschau.

"There are a large number of tanks that are being made available to repel the Russian spring offensive," the Vice Chancellor said in Washington.



The Federal Ministry of Economics previously approved the export to Ukraine of up to 178 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks..

How many Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks will actually be delivered to Ukraine depends on the necessary repairs.

Last week the federal government already gave general approval for the export.



As reported, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany agreed to cooperate in order to transfer to Ukraine about a hundred Leopard 1 tanks from industrial warehouses in Germany.