Tanks promised to Ukraine will help repel the Russian offensive

Further deliveries of tanks promised by Germany will help Ukraine defend against the expected new wave of Russian offensive, said German Economy Minister, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.
It is reported by Tagesschau.
The Federal Ministry of Economics previously approved the export to Ukraine of up to 178 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks..
Last week the federal government already gave general approval for the export.
As reported, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany agreed to cooperate in order to transfer to Ukraine about a hundred Leopard 1 tanks from industrial warehouses in Germany.
