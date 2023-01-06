UAE sent a batch of generators to Ukraine

16:22 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In two weeks, the United Arab Emirates handed over 2,500 generators to Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by the press service of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.



It is noted that the first part (1200 generators) arrived in Ukraine at the end of December. They were sent to the regions most affected by the invasion - Kherson, Donetsk, Lugansk, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Zaporozhye and Kyiv regions.



Today, January 6, Ukraine received another 1,300 generators. They will be given to critical and social infrastructure facilities (schools, kindergartens, medical institutions, heating points) in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk regions and in Kyiv.



The aid is reportedly being provided as part of the overall $100 million humanitarian support program from the UAE.