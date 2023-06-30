On the counteroffensive and the results of the Wagner's exit from the battlefield - the main thing from Zaluzny's new interview

14:00 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny gave an interview to The Washington Post, in which he spoke about the pace of the counteroffensive, the destruction of Leopard tanks and the results of Wagner's withdrawal from the battlefield.

Highlights from the interview:



On the pace of the counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops daily reach a certain position in the course of the counteroffensive, even if we are talking about advancing only 500 meters, Zaluzhny said in an interview with an American publication.



The thesis that Ukraine's counter-offensive is slower than expected "irritates" the commander-in-chief, The Washington Post notes.

“[The counteroffensive] is not a show that the whole world is watching and betting on.. Every day, every meter is given in blood," Zaluzhny is quoted as saying.

He stated that in order to successfully advance on the front, Ukraine needs more of all types of weapons, significantly more shells and, of course, F-16 fighters in order to also have an advantage in the air, but they are unlikely to arrive by autumn.

According to him, the NATO bloc would never have launched an offensive without air superiority, and Ukrainian aviation is significantly inferior to Russian.

"I don't need 120 planes. I'm not going to threaten the whole world. A very limited amount is sufficient. But they are needed. Going against Russia with its modern Su-35s is like going on the offensive with a bow and arrow. After all, their aviation is a weapon of another generation," Zaluzny said.

About the "destroyed" leopards

In an interview, Zaluzhny confirmed the destruction of several German-made Leopard tanks, which Ukraine received for the first time in late winter 2023.



We do not use Leopards in parades or photos with politicians or celebrities. They came here for the war. And the Leopard on the battlefield is not a Leopard, but a target, Zaluzny adds.



On the results of the release of "Wagner"

After the armed rebellion of PMC Wagner and its departure from the battlefield, the situation did not change significantly and the offensive was not facilitated by Ukraine, Zaluzhny said.

"We didn't feel that their [Russians'] defense was weakened somewhere," the commander-in-chief notes.

The worst scenario

The worst scenario under consideration is the use of nuclear weapons. Answering the question of whether the threat of a Russian nuclear attack makes Zaluzhny abandon the fight for control over the ZNPP in the short term, the commander-in-chief replied that this did not stop him.