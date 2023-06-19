NYT: Ukraine paid millions of dollars for weapons it still hasn't received

19:52 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has yet to receive some of the weapons it paid contractors hundreds of millions of dollars for. At the same time, some of the equipment and equipment received by the Defense Forces from the allies turned out to be so old that it was considered suitable only for being dismantled for spare parts.



It is reported by The New York Times, citing data received from sources.

Ukrainian government documents show that, as of the end of last year, Kiev paid arms suppliers more than $800 million after the Russian invasion in February 2022 for the remaining fully or partially unfulfilled contracts.

According to journalists, two people involved in the purchase of weapons by Ukraine said that some of these weapons were eventually delivered, and in some cases the intermediaries returned the money.. However, as of early spring 2023, Ukraine paid hundreds of millions of dollars, including to state-owned companies, for weapons that were never received.. At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Gavrilov, who is engaged in arms procurement, confirmed in a recent interview that Ukraine had problems with contractors to fulfill contracts.



The publication emphasizes that given the scale of arms purchases by Ukraine, problems are inevitable.. At the same time, after the Russian invasion in 2022, Western allies sent tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine.

"As of last week, the United States alone has provided about $40 billion in military aid (and more in financial and humanitarian aid), while European allies have also provided tens of billions of dollars.. In addition, Ukraine has spent its own billions of dollars on the private arms market.

Many shipments from Western allies are related to advanced weapons, such as American air defense systems, which have proven to be highly effective against Russian drones and missiles.. In other cases, however, the Allies provided Ukraine with stockpiled equipment that, at best, needed major repairs.