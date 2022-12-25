New aid package: US intends to send additional air defense systems to Ukraine

18:57 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Friday, December 16, condemned new Russian strikes on Ukraine, writes CNN. National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the attacks "hit mostly civilian infrastructure."



Kirby said that Russia is again trying to "strike fear into the hearts of the Ukrainian people and make things even harder now that winter has come."





According to him, Washington will soon announce the next security package for Ukraine.. He also added that it will include even more air defense assets for the country.

"I think you can expect additional air defense capabilities in this package, " the US official said.

Talks with Ukraine about needs continue, the official added.



Kirby also announced that the first tranche of $53 million in energy-related equipment has already arrived in Ukraine from the United States.

" This includes the equipment they need for emergency repairs, " he said.

There will be more, Kirby said, to meet US commitments of $53 million in energy aid.

Kirby also said that the United States found no signs of preparations for an offensive by the occupiers on Kyiv.. However, the Americans are closely following the development of the situation.