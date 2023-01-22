New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to visit Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced his trip to Ukraine, where he plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov. Pistorius said this in an interview for Bild am Sonntag.
It is noted that Ukraine will be the first country he will visit as Minister of Defense of Germany.
Pistorius noted that Germany "has a very close dialogue" on the issue of tanks with international partners, primarily with the United States.
Earlier, the American publication Business Insider reported that the German Ministry of Defense deliberately delayed the inventory of existing Leopard tanks so as not to create additional expectations and pressure on the government regarding their possible transfer to Ukraine. According to the publication, such an order was given only now, with the advent of the new head of the Ministry of Defense.
