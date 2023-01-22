New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to visit Ukraine

08:33 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced his trip to Ukraine, where he plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov. Pistorius said this in an interview for Bild am Sonntag.

"It's not final yet, but it's safe to say that I'll be going to Ukraine soon. Probably even within the next four weeks.. On Friday I met my Ukrainian colleague in Ramstein for an intensive exchange. Alexei Reznikov is an open person who knows exactly what he wants," Pistorius said.

It is noted that Ukraine will be the first country he will visit as Minister of Defense of Germany.

"Ukraine urgently needs Leopard main battle tanks. But at a meeting in Ramstein, the decision to supply was postponed. The office is still waiting, not succumbing to pressure from Poland in particular. Pistorius at least ordered that his ministry count how many German lions are working in the Bundeswehr and industry.

Pistorius noted that Germany "has a very close dialogue" on the issue of tanks with international partners, primarily with the United States.

Earlier, the American publication Business Insider reported that the German Ministry of Defense deliberately delayed the inventory of existing Leopard tanks so as not to create additional expectations and pressure on the government regarding their possible transfer to Ukraine. According to the publication, such an order was given only now, with the advent of the new head of the Ministry of Defense.