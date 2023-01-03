New Year in occupied Makiivka started with HIMARS fireworks

14:16 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Makiivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine buried hundreds of young mobilized Russians under rocket attacks.



The year 2023 has begun… Who could listen to the touching to tears congratulations of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. And someone at the front defended the calm sleep of Ukrainians ... But there were those who, as uninvited guests, came to Ukrainian soil and tried to arrange a New Year's holiday. Apparently, they did not know that such events, without the consent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, end fatally for the occupying guests.



So the Makeevka mobiles fell under the distribution of gifts from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, HIMARS “clicked” them like nuts.



At the time of the strike, the following were stationed in the Makeevka dormitory:

24 Sun of the 20th Special Forces Detachment of the Air Force of the PriVO of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

20 military units of the 360th Training Regiment of Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (military unit 5204);

242nd Air Force of the 631st Regional Training Center of the BP of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary estimates, the corpses of the Russian military are about six hundred. Why were such a large number of mobilized Russians in one place? The answer is simple: there are very few surviving buildings in Makiivka, the mobs are trying to keep everyone together in order to better look after them so that they don’t get drunk or decide to desert. In addition, in the basement of the hostel there was a fuel depot and so that none of the locals plundered, or the commanders themselves did not sell it, the building was populated to capacity at that time with the future combat units.



It should also be noted that Russian commanders are stupid and mediocre (Russian bloggers even write about this), they don’t think about people at all, and especially about how to disperse them.



Due to stupidity, self-confidence, negligence (and call it whatever you like), hundreds of young, mobilized men have now died under rocket attacks, who have not yet had time to reach the front, who have not yet joined the battle, who have not even had time to even begin to "defend this notorious Russian world of yours ”, and how many were left crippled after being wounded and how many of the wounded would not see the dawn the next day.



It would be better if they chose prison, but that's their choice.



Russia announced that more than 60 Russian infidels have been liquidated. According to other sources, Putin's army lost 600 of its fighters.



Here is what Russians write in their VK:

Alina Belova: “At that time, 700 people were settled, that is, 10 times more than you (morf) say”

Kristina Epifanova: “How it all infuriates already !!! Phones were allowed! Right now, I remember a conversation with my husband, that the commanders themselves told them that a report had come in, that someone had handed them over and moreover, their own, but the commanders did nothing, did not look for these rats, and did not move out in time! Although they knew that the enemy knew where they were! And the civilians, supposedly, were against our being there !!!”

Nadezhda Rodionova: “Rinat, there were also Togliatti. The losses there are big, I had 2 brothers there, one already called back in the hospital, but there is no news about the other. ”

Anna Ivanova: “Natalya, of course not, it’s always like this with us, wolves in sheep’s clothing made the guys guilty, they also lie about the fact that there were 10 times fewer dead!”

Anastasia Sergeeva answered Irina: “Irina, SIM cards of ALL telecom operators of the Russian Federation are already on sale in Makiivka, by the way”

Anastasia Sergeeva answered Evil: “Angry, well, as long as you believe in this and believe in arrivals, they will continue to do so, you need more discipline and less snot from your wife who calls 150 times a day.”

Victoria Nefedova: “My man told me that phones were banned .. he broke the phone on the train and even cut the SIM card.

Irina Zadorina answered Maria: “Maria, there the commanders have phones from them and call. On the Internet only through Wi-Fi, which is distributed from a local provider.

It’s easier to blame the guys than to admit guilt and go under the article. They were told about this danger almost every day.. I don’t think that they are all such vegetables there to do so negligently.

Anya Anya replied to Maria: “Maria, everyone threw away their phones.

That's funny. If you don't know, keep quiet"

Daria Kuznetsova: “Did anyone call back?”

Elena Skvortsova: “Daria, no. I'm waiting"

Daria Kuznetsova: "And I"

Elena Skvortsova: “Daria, no, I’ve been waiting for 2 hours already”

Natalya Chernova: “We also chew”

Vera Kolmogortseva: “I know that 1 platoon is alive, I have a son there, they were not in the building, they were in the fields”

Maria Borisova: “I also got a call after a while and I also know the wives. Everyone is told the same thing: not on the lists.”

Sergei Kolesnikov: “Maria, on which lists exactly? dead?

Maria Borisova answered Sergey: “Sergey, not in any at all. The dead, the wounded and the missing. They have one text for all."



Yes, in Russia, mothers, sisters, wives begin to comprehend, even learn to count, and who can calculate all the consequences of Putin's. But there is one thing, most mobiles will not be marked in any lists. And accordingly, no payments, much less honors and order, no one will receive. Most of the Russian mobiles simply burned down, fuel plus four HIMARS hits ... made dust out of concrete, and left no trace of most of the bodies of infidels.



As it turned out, all those mobilized were from the Samara region, mourning events will take place in four cities of Russia: Samara, Tolyatti, Novokuibyshevsk and Syzran.

The new year has begun...



The skill of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the stupidity of the Russian commanders and the mobs themselves already in 2023 made it possible to set a record for the destruction of the first of the last, both in manpower and in pieces of equipment.