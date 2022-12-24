New attacks from the Russian Federation can be expected at any moment - GUR

15:01 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Now the situation in Ukraine is quite calm: the Russian army is carrying out additional reconnaissance and resupply. However, new missile strikes from the Russian Federation can be expected at any moment.



This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadim Skibitsky.



He noted that the increase in the number of military strategic aircraft at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region is not "any emergency event", but the GUR controls the development of the situation and monitors the number of carriers at the airbase and their readiness for strikes.



Skibitsky added that the supply of missiles in the Russian Federation is decreasing, so the Russian army is forced to use old missiles that were produced during the Soviet Union and, accordingly, need additional training.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, they (the Russians - ed.) are already using a strategic reserve for some types of weapons, and how many attacks there are still enough missiles depends on production," the representative of the GUR added.

According to him, the Russian Federation, bypassing economic sanctions, is still capable of producing cruise missiles used against Ukraine.



Skibitsky also noted that there is no data on the supply of missile weapons to Russia from Iran or Belarus, but negotiations with Iran are likely to continue.