Innovations in military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: prospects and changes

12:49 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is currently actively working on amending the Regulations on military service by citizens of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The main direction of change is the implementation of personnel management standards used in NATO.

This information was officially announced by the ministry's press service on May 29.

In particular, it is expected:

a clear delineation and regulation of the norms for serving in peacetime and in a special period;

appointment of servicemen to positions with staff categories corresponding to their actual military ranks;

establishment of minimum and maximum periods of service in military rank;

appointment to the highest positions on the basis of the rating principle;

the introduction of the rotation of military personnel in relevant positions in order to acquire the necessary experience;

a recommendation for the dismissal of persons whose candidacies were twice rejected from promotion.