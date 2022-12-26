New Zealand will allocate funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

08:44 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

New Zealand to provide Ukraine with $1.9 million in humanitarian aid. This is stated in the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Nanaia Mahuta, published on December 14.

"New Zealand will provide an additional three million dollars (New Zealand dollars - ed.) through the International Committee of the Red Cross," the Foreign Minister said.

Makhuta clarified that it is mainly about the purchase of medical supplies and equipment, transformers and generators.

"This latest contribution is in addition to the previously provided humanitarian assistance in the amount of 7.93 million (New Zealand dollars)," the minister said.

She stressed that the new aid has been stepped up amid increased Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical national infrastructure, further exacerbating the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the illegal invasion.