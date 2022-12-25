New wave of mobilization will be a problem for the Kremlin - ISW

The Kremlin is reacting to rumors of a second wave of mobilization in Russia, clearly trying to cope with the growing public unrest and take control of the information space, but these efforts are not enough to eliminate all problems and compensate for the loss of life in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
As noted in the publication, in particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 6 urged Russians to rely on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry and the president and ignore "provocative messages" posted on social networks such as Telegram about the second wave of mobilization.
At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also tightening measures so that mobilized men and their families do not complain about problems with mobilization.. In particular, Putin signed a law banning rallies in government buildings, universities, schools, hospitals, ports, train stations and churches,
Analysts also recall that the authorities of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia announced the formation of territorial defense detachments, as a result of which many civilians ended up in the war under the absurd pretext of the threat of a Ukrainian ground attack on the border regions of the Russian Federation. ISW also previously reported that Kremlin propagandists have begun to put forward similar implausible theories about a Ukrainian ground threat to Russian territory.
By doing so, the Kremlin risks further undermining its credibility by announcing a mobilization envisaged by unofficial sources but not discussed by Russian officials.
