New wave of mobilization will be a problem for the Kremlin - ISW

10:05 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War



As noted in the publication, in particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 6 urged Russians to rely on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry and the president and ignore "provocative messages" posted on social networks such as Telegram about the second wave of mobilization. The Kremlin is reacting to rumors of a second wave of mobilization in Russia, clearly trying to cope with the growing public unrest and take control of the information space, but these efforts are not enough to eliminate all problems and compensate for the loss of life in the war against Ukraine.This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) As noted in the publication, in particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 6 urged Russians to rely on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry and the president and ignore "provocative messages" posted on social networks such as Telegram about the second wave of mobilization.

“Peskov’s statement is likely aimed at discrediting the growing influence of both the Russian opposition and trusted Telegram channels that constantly report signs of the Kremlin’s intention to resume mobilization in 2023,” analysts say.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also tightening measures so that mobilized men and their families do not complain about problems with mobilization.. In particular, Putin signed a law banning rallies in government buildings, universities, schools, hospitals, ports, train stations and churches,

The Kremlin appears to be moving away from the limited war announcements it has used to ease general Russian public concerns about the war, likely in an attempt to prepare the public for upcoming waves of mobilization .

Analysts also recall that the authorities of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia announced the formation of territorial defense detachments, as a result of which many civilians ended up in the war under the absurd pretext of the threat of a Ukrainian ground attack on the border regions of the Russian Federation. ISW also previously reported that Kremlin propagandists have begun to put forward similar implausible theories about a Ukrainian ground threat to Russian territory.

“Moscow officials even put up advertisements for a special operation throughout the city, which ISW had previously observed only in remote cities and towns in the summer of 2022 at the height of Russian campaigns to recruit volunteers.. However, these information conditions are perhaps not enough to convince the Russian population as a whole of the need for additional mobilization, given the unsatisfactory response to advertising campaigns to recruit volunteers in the summer.

By doing so, the Kremlin risks further undermining its credibility by announcing a mobilization envisaged by unofficial sources but not discussed by Russian officials.