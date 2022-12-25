New missile attack: air raid alert in all regions of Ukraine

09:06 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

An air raid alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine, citizens are being warned about a possible missile attack by Russian terrorists. This is evidenced by the data on the air alert map on Friday, December 16.



Authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and head for shelter or safety.



Military journalist Andrei Tsaplienko wrote on Telegram that up to 10 Tu-95 strategic bombers were in the Caspian Sea and launched missiles.



The head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, warned that the first missiles were already coming in.