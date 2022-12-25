Putin's new matryoshka

Matryoshka is a favorite toy and the most popular souvenir in Muscovy. And on the basis of nesting dolls, everything in Russia is built. A state within a state: in Russia there is a state of Muscovy, in Muscovy there is a Kremlin, in the Kremlin there is a state of its own - “collective Putin”, and so on. The same with the army: Putin talks about the “second army of the world”, the military commissars about a completely different army of the Russian Federation, the FSB and the Russian Guard think that they are a separate matryoshka army of “collective Putin”, and Prigozhin and Kadyrov just started their own separate matryoshka armies, so to speak, private pocket armies for their personal individual states.

And the most interesting thing is that it is not always clear how many small nesting dolls are inside the first, large nesting doll.

And today this is very frightening for Putin, who understands that with the help of such matryoshka armies, he can be deprived of both the throne and the country ... and possibly life.

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War , on November 26, Russia brought a “new player” to the battlefield..

Pro-Kremlin businessman Armen Sargsyan has become the new prison administrator and future head of a PMC that is hoped to become something like the Wagner PMC. The creation of this structure is an attempt to create opposition to the de facto monopoly of the oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin in the field of Russian PMCs.

Putin began to be afraid of his ex-cook and therefore decided to create a new PMC matryoshka to weaken Prigozhin.

What is known about Armen Sargsyan? In certain circles, he is better known as a criminal authority and shadow overseer of all business in the occupied Gorlovka, Donetsk region, nicknamed "Gorlovsky". He is engaged in looting and squeezing out business in the occupied territories of Ukraine. He is on the Ukrainian wanted list as one of the organizers of the murders on the Maidan.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense: Sargsyan's new PMC is supposed to recruit a "significant" number of people in prisons in a limited period of time. Its goal is to strengthen the occupying army and become something like Wagner PMC. Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan undertakes to sponsor the work of new mercenaries. He is the owner of Tashir Holding, a company associated with Gazprom, which also includes Electric Networks of Armenia. One of the sponsors of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In addition to Sargsyan, Chechen units also plan to join the war against Ukraine. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Russian President Putin are planning to create new units of the Russian army and the National Guard, which will include Chechens. Russian officials may further promote Kadyrov's parallel military structures and Sargsyan's efforts to be able to counter with increasing influence Prigogine, who is likely using his own parallel military structures to establish himself as a central figure in Russia's ultra-nationalist community.