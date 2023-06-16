Norway allocates NOK 1.5 billion for energy security in Ukraine

16:03 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Norway has confirmed the allocation of an amount of NOK 1.5 billion (approximately EUR 130 million) in support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) program to strengthen energy security in Ukraine, the EBRD press service reports.



The decision was announced as part of the EBRD's annual meeting and business forum, which are taking place in Uzbekistan.



This amount is a continuation of a previous grant of NOK 2 billion (approximately EUR 195 million) provided by Norway in November 2022.



The main purpose of the financing is to ensure the purchase of critical gas for heating and electricity of households and enterprises carried out by Naftogaz.



Norway joins the list of donors that have responded to Ukraine's needs for financial and technical support through the EBRD.



In total, about 1.5 billion euros have already been allocated to support the Ukrainian economy.