Norway expands its support for nuclear security programs in Ukraine

09:39 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced its intention to allocate an amount of NOK 250 million (more than $23 million) to support nuclear security in Ukraine.



According to the official announcement, Norway is expanding its support for nuclear safety programs in Ukraine during 2023 with an additional 250 million crowns.



Of this amount, 100 million kroons will be directed to support the work of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Ukraine.



The remaining 150 million crowns will be allocated to finance cooperation between Norway and Ukraine in the field of nuclear safety. The main focus will be on reducing the risk of accidents and incidents involving the release of radioactive materials, as well as preventing the possibility of such materials falling into the wrong hands.



This decision reaffirms Norway's commitment to support security and stability in the nuclear field and underscores the importance of strengthening nuclear security in Ukraine.