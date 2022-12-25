Norway will help Ukraine to restore destroyed bridges

09:28 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Norway will transfer ten bridges to Ukraine in order to restore normal communication in regions where bridges have been destroyed as a result of hostilities.



This was announced by Foreign Minister Anniken Guitfeldt.



The total cost of the bridges is NOK 30 million (about $3 million) and will be financed from the humanitarian budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Russian war cynically destroyed important components of the Ukrainian infrastructure. Ukraine is completely dependent on normal road communication to ensure the supply of food, water, medicine, and transport the wounded to hospitals," the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Transport, Jon Ivar Nygard, noted that the provision of this assistance will not affect the readiness of Norway itself, if necessary, to restore bridges.



Structural elements will be transported to Ukraine by 32 trailers, the first of which has already set off on Tuesday.