Norway handed over a batch of generators to Ukrainian border guards
17:25 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine
The Norwegian government sent a batch of generators to Ukrainian border guards. This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.
"There will be light on the border," the message says.
It is noted that the generators will help the border guards to effectively carry out their tasks, despite the energy terror of Russia.
"In particular, to counteract the illegal movement of materials that may pose a radiation, chemical, bacteriological or nuclear threat," the message says.
