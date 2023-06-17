Norway handed over 26 cargoes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine for energy

19:00 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Yaroslav Demchenkov, during a meeting with representatives of the Norwegian Embassy in Ukraine - Oleksandra Vacko, Ellen Stee and Dmitry Pankratov - stressed that Norway had transferred 26 cargoes of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian energy sector with a total weight of more than 240 tons.



This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine.



During the meeting, Demchenkov told the diplomats in detail about the current situation in the energy sector and the measures taken to ensure the stability of the energy system after the terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya HPP, which was committed by Russia.



The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to Norway for supporting the Ukrainian energy sector and noted the receipt of 26 cargoes of humanitarian aid, including power generators, power transformers, current transformers, special equipment and other necessary materials for restoration work. The total weight of the transferred aid is more than 240 tons.