Norway may send Leopards to Ukraine at the end of March - Defense Minister

11:37 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Norway hopes to send some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible and may do so as early as the end of March.



According to Nyematoghelse, this was stated by Defense Minister Bjorn Aril Gram in a comment to the AFP news agency.

It is noted that Norway was one of the first to join the "tank coalition" after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the transfer of "Leopards" to Ukraine and allowed their delivery to other countries.

"It is important to closely coordinate actions with partners so that this assistance brings real benefits to Ukraine. Of course, we hope that this will happen as soon as possible," the minister said.

The Norwegian army has 36 Leopard 2 tanks at its disposal.. At the same time, the exact number of tanks that Ukraine will receive is still unknown.