Norway and Denmark will hand over an additional batch of ammunition to Ukraine

12:16 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Norway and Denmark have agreed to provide Ukraine with an additional 9,000 artillery shells, according to a statement on the Norwegian government website.



In particular, Norway will provide Ukraine with shell cases, while Denmark will provide detonators and fuel charges for shells.



Norway also provides 7,000 shells from its own stocks. It is noted that they have already been sent to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is in dire need of artillery ammunition. Therefore, we decided to join forces with Denmark for a new donation so that Ukraine receives ammunition as quickly as possible," Norwegian Defense Minister Bern Arild Gramm said.

Previously, Norway provided 20,000 artillery shells. Given today's announcement, Norway has pledged to provide Ukraine with a total of 27,000 shells. In addition, Norway, together with Denmark, pledged to transfer 17,000 shells.